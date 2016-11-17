Tighter regulations proposed for local fishing spots

Proposed changes to the Freshwater Fishing Regulations could affect the summer angling season in Merritt, with potential fishing season restrictions coming down on the Coldwater River, Spius Creek, and Nicola River.

The changes are being proposed as part of the biennial review of the angling, hunting and trapping regulations. The public is then invited to share feedback on the proposals, which are then either ratified or rejected after a monthlong public input period.

There are 9 locations in the Thompson-Nicola region which are affected by proposed changes, but anglers in Merritt will specifically be affected by three proposed changes, on the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers, and Spius Creek.

Currently, the Nicola River is open for angling downstream of Nicola Lake from June 1 to Feb. 28 each year, with the requirement that any trout or char caught from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 be released back into the Nicola River.

The proposed changes to the regulations would shorten the season on the Nicola River, with angling opening on Oct. 1 rather than June 1. Trout caught between Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 would still need to be released into the river, but the restriction would be lifted on char.

The rationale for the changes, as provided by the Ministry of Fisheries, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, is to protect vulnerable fish stocks in the Nicola River during the hot summer months, when river temperatures frequently exceed the temperature guidelines that ensure a high probability of survival for fish caught then released. In eight of the past 10 years going back to 2006, stream temperatures in the Nicola River have exceeded that threshold, which has resulted in in-season closures of the river.

Similar rationale is used to justify changes to Spius Creek, where a closure from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 is being proposed. A restriction on fishing for bull trout on Spius Creek would also be changed to catch and release fishing for bull trout on the river, while a restriction on catching trout over 25 centimetres would remain in place.

Over on the Coldwater River, which is frequently a trouble spot during the summer due to lower streamflow and high temperatures, fishing is restricted on the river from Jan. 1 to May 31. Like the Nicola and Spius, the Coldwater River has also been subject to in-season closures due to rising temperatures.

With that in mind, the proposed changes would close the river to anglers during the summer, meaning the river would be closed from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30.

Changes to rules on other fishing spots which might affect local anglers include Adams Lake, where fishing would be restricted to those using single barbless hooks.

Those looking to take a trip and pull in some trout might want to head over to Dum Lake, Face Lake or summit Lake, where the proposed changes would remove all prior lake-specific restrictions on rainbow trout quotas.

For a full list of all the proposed changes, head over to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations website. Once there, users can create an account, view specific regulations, and provide feedback directly through the website.

Public input on the changes will be accepted until Dec. 16, and the changes go into effect on April 1, 2017.