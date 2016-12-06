- AFN B.C. Regional Chief Gottfriedson resigns portfolio after posting controversial photo onlinePosted 11 mins ago
Tires stolen from Kal-Tire
Between 16 and 24 tires worth up to $11,000 were stolen from the Merritt Kal Tire last night (Dec. 5) during a break-in that occurred within a short period of time.
The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 8 p.m. when staff left for the night and 9:30 p.m., which is when a security company for the area reported the lock to the compound had been cut, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
Dunsmore said two pallets of tires were taken, and it’s unclear exactly how many tires were on them.
Police have no suspects at this time, but are making inquiries in the neighbourhood and trying to obtain surveillance footage from other businesses in the area to aid their investigation, she said.
The tires are 11R245 and 11R225 sizes, which are used for semi-trucks.
“Kal-Tire is right on Nicola [Avenue] so if anybody saw anything suspicious or remembers anything from between that timeline [we] ask they contact the RCMP,” said Dunsmore.
Anyone with any information regarding this theft is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.