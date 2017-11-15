Home   >   News   >   TNRD BRIEFS: Ranta re-elected as board chair

TNRD BRIEFS: Ranta re-elected as board chair

By on November 15, 2017
The existing Bookmobile. (Photo courtesy of Kamloops This Week).

 

by Kamloops This Week

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta will remain at the head of the board table at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Ranta was re-elected as board chair for his fourth consecutive term at the Nov. 9 board of directors meeting while Steven Rice was re-elected vice-chair.

At the same  meeting, the TNRD moved to replace the aging Bookmobile at a cost of a half-million dollars.

The board adopted a bylaw that will draw $500,000 from the TNRD’s public library service reserve fund.

The existing Bookmobile, which is a converted bus that visits rural areas to loan out books and other items, has been driven more than 400,000 kilometres in the past 15 years and needs to be replaced.

