TNRD BRIEFS: Ranta re-elected as board chair

by Kamloops This Week

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta will remain at the head of the board table at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Ranta was re-elected as board chair for his fourth consecutive term at the Nov. 9 board of directors meeting while Steven Rice was re-elected vice-chair.

At the same meeting, the TNRD moved to replace the aging Bookmobile at a cost of a half-million dollars.

The board adopted a bylaw that will draw $500,000 from the TNRD’s public library service reserve fund.

The existing Bookmobile, which is a converted bus that visits rural areas to loan out books and other items, has been driven more than 400,000 kilometres in the past 15 years and needs to be replaced.