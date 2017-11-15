TNRD BRIEFS: Ranta re-elected as board chair

- TNRD BRIEFS: Ranta re-elected as board chairPosted 1 hour ago
Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta will remain at the head of the board table at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
Ranta was re-elected as board chair for his fourth consecutive term at the Nov. 9 board of directors meeting while Steven Rice was re-elected vice-chair.
At the same meeting, the TNRD moved to replace the aging Bookmobile at a cost of a half-million dollars.
The board adopted a bylaw that will draw $500,000 from the TNRD’s public library service reserve fund.
The existing Bookmobile, which is a converted bus that visits rural areas to loan out books and other items, has been driven more than 400,000 kilometres in the past 15 years and needs to be replaced.