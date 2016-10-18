TNRD briefs: Reserve fund bylaw established

By: Kamloops This Week

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has adopted a bylaw to establish a Nicola Valley aquatic centre capital reserve fund, allowing the district to properly manage funds set aside for future capital projects for the centre.

Historically, the TNRD has contributed to the aquatic centre via an annual grant-in-aid to the City of Merritt.

The debt for the aquatic centre was fully repaid in 2013 and, at that time, the board of directors agreed to maintain taxation for the service in Electoral Areas M and N, with the money now going into a capital reserve fund.

Boundaries extended

A public-assent process for the inclusion of 37 properties in the vicinity of Harmon Estates was successful, allowing for an amendment to the boundaries of Electoral Area M and N fire protection service at Thursday’s TNRD board of directors meeting.

The inclusion of the area will increase the contract value for the delivery of fire protection from $129,500 to $136,900.

The City of Merritt will commence protection of the area as of Jan. 1.