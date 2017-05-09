TNRD declares state of emergency

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District declared a local state of emergency Monday night, in anticipation of increasingly warm temperatures contributing to the flooding in the region.

The declaration of a state of local emergency was issued at 8 p.m. on May 8, specifically for the district known as area “M,” which encompasses Nicola Lake, Quilchena and Lower Nicola.

“What it does is it formally allows us to start to take action — in some of the areas we have actually already started to do some work,” explained Debbie Sell, information officer at the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre. “There are a lot of restrictions around working with streams, and in riparian areas, and so declaring this [state of emergency] gives us the authority to actually take action in areas where — perhaps normally — things wouldn’t be done.”

With warm weather and the potential for more rain in this week’s forecast, Sell said TNRD staff are watching the weather and doing their best to prepare for any situation that might arise.

“Things haven’t really settled much — so adding more snowmelt and rain is always a concern,” she said.

Some residents who live on Mill Creek Road have had road access to their properties cut off since Friday, after the surging creek overtook the road.

“My understanding is that they are being creative themselves in terms of getting some access, but the Ministry of Transportation is actively working on that one to see what they can do to put some access in there for them so they can easily get in and out,” said Sell.

The state of local emergency will last until May 14, unless cancelled early by the TNRD. The alert can also be extended, should the conditions continue to pose a risk to residents and property in the area.

Any TNRD residents who need support or are caught in an emergency situation due to the flooding in the area are reminded to call the Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

“If we hear about incidents, then we can respond to them. If they need support, then we can direct them,” said Sell.