TNRD finalizing new waste management plan

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is in the consultation phase for its new Regional Solid Waste Management Plan, having recently made a stop in Merritt.

The purpose of the plan is to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in TNRD landfills by 20 per cent over the next 10 years through seven recommendations.

“Most of the changes the new plan proposes won’t be immediately evident to residents,”said TNRD environmental services technologist, Cassandra Enns. “Most of them are policy changes.”

The biggest impact of the plan will be felt on businesses, and generators of construction and demolition waste, Enns said.

She said the TNRD is trying to increase the amount of recycling from businesses.

“One of the things that businesses throw out the most is cardboard, and we already have facilities in place to deal with this waste in a way more effective way than tossing it in a landfill … so we would be requiring businesses to take their cardboard out and recycle it,” she said.

The change wouldn’t happen overnight, she said.

“We would be looking first at creating a bylaw to support actions like that,” she said adding that stakeholder meetings would follow after that.

The plan’s other recommendations include reducing the amount of construction and demolition waste sent to landfills as well as the amount of food waste that ends up there. Creating a new TNRD position to promote recycling, establishing a permanent household hazardous waste drop off depot in Kamloops, converting the Heffley Creek landfill to one for construction waste and developing a regional anti-dumping strategy are the other recommendations.

The last management plan the TNRD implemented was in 2008 and came with many changes that had immediate impacts to residents, said Enns.

“Whereas last time a lot of the changes were capital expenditures … currently the changes are going to be measured more in staff time,” she said.

In the last plan, the TNRD introduced tipping fees, a region-wide recycling program and shut down small, rural landfills that were replaced with eco-depots.

The TNRD also eclipsed its goal of reducing the amount of waste going into landfills from its 2004 levels, so there is hope the regional district can achieve its new goal.

“We reduced waste to landfills from 2004 levels in the last plan by 63 per cent, and the goal for that plan was to reduce it by 30 per cent,” said Enns.

Enns said the plan won’t result in any new tax increase connected to solid waste management.

“Any expenditures that this plan recommends are offset by some of the savings that this plan also recommends,” she said.

The TNRD has a draft of the plan completed, and the consultation process will continue until March 2018.

“The first half of this consultation process has been public consultation and then the second half, which will commence after Christmas, will be stakeholder consultation,” said Enns.

BIOSOLIDS THE HOT TOPIC AT MERRITT MEETING

About 22 people attended the TNRD consultation meeting at the civic centre in Merritt last Tuesday (Dec. 5).

Enns, who was in attendance for the meeting in Merritt, said the overwhelming concern from residents was with regards to biosolids.

“Residents were concerned about biosolids, but that’s not municipal solid waste, so it’s not what is dealt with in the draft plan at all, and it’s not actually under TNRD jurisdiction,” said Enns.

Residents wanted the TNRD to consider alternatives to land application of biosolids, but regulating biosolids is outside of the TNRD’s purview as it is regulated by the provincial government, Enns told the Herald.

“The general theme seemed to be that they felt biosolids should be included in this management plan,” said Enns.