TNRD forecasts small savings from waste management spending

The average residential property owner in the Merritt area is projected to save a five-spot on their property taxes surrounding solid waste management in 2018.

“We’ve actually been decreasing the taxes related to solid waste consistently the last few years and in 2018, at this point, we’re projecting a $350,000 decrease overall for taxes related to that service,” said Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) director of finance Doug Rae.

The TNRD ’s provisional budget passed back in November contains some unspent funds being carried over to 2018 that will translate into the savings based on the spending plan for 2018, Rae said.

He also said the TNRD is looking to decrease taxes for the service beyond 2018.

“That decrease in taxes is because we’ve looked at the next 10 years and said ‘Well we think we can collect this much in taxes and meet our needs, which is less than the last time we looked at it last year,’” said Rae.

The $5 savings isn’t set in stone, however, as the numbers will be reassessed in the spring based on new data from BC Assessment.

The average house in Merritt is valued at about $268,000 according to BC Assessment’s latest figures.