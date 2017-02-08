- TNRD wants you to take the survey — and possibly win a prizePosted 2 hours ago
TNRD wants you to take the survey — and possibly win a prize
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is conducting a survey to get feedback from residents about their garbage and recycling services and what they would like to see in the future.
The survey is part of the regional solid waste management plan review process now underway.
The survey, which is open to all residents of the TNRD and its member municipalities, will close at the end of February and features a chance for anyone who fills it out to be entered into a draw to win one of two prizes — a $100 VISA card or a home composting kit.
A link to the online survey can be found online at tnrd.ca and physical copies will be available at TNRD libraries, member municipalities’ offices and at TNRD waste sites.
The survey closes Feb. 28 and winners should be announced in mid-March.