Tolko closure a shock

The decision to close the Tolko mill brought about reactions of shock and dismay as Merritt is losing its biggest employer in an industry that helped shape the town.

“[It’s] devastating for the community,” said Merritt Mayor Neil Menard, adding that the announcement was unexpected.

“A closure like that, it doesn’t just affect the 200 workers at the operation in town, it affects a whole bunch of other direct and indirect jobs in the community — loggers, the businesses in town — the whole bit,” he said.

“I was as shocked as everyone else when I heard it,” said United Steelworkers Local 1417 president Marty Gibbons.

A total of 203 people will be out of work when the lumber mill shuts down on December 16.

They will receive severance packages of 10 days of pay for every year of work.

“It’s very significant money for a lot of our members, but you know what, severance doesn’t replace a job,” Gibbons said.

Many employees have worked at the operation for decades and the majority are full-time workers.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart said the news of the mill closure was a shock to hear.

“We’ve been aware that forestry is challenging in regards to mountain pine beetle and allowable cut, but you always hope that we can get through it,” Tegart said.

Gibbons said he thinks Tolko, the union and all three levels of government need to work together to figure out what can be done to help sustain Merritt now that this mill is closing.

“Merritt’s going to need some help,” Gibbons said. “Things are going to be bad for a while with our biggest employer going down.”

A lack of supply

Tolko says a lack of timber supply following the province’s recent reduction to the annual allowable cut (AAC) led to the decision to close the Merritt mill.

This past spring, B.C.’s chief forester dropped the AAC in the Merritt Timber Supply Area (TSA) by 900,000 cubic metres, moving from 2.4 million cubic metres to 1.5 million. Come March 24, 2021 it will decrease to 1.2 million cubic metres. The Kamloops TSA was dropped 1.7 million cubic metres from 4 million to 2.3 million cubic metres.

Tolko representatives told the Herald following the announcement of the new AAC level for Merritt that it wasn’t expecting to lay off any more workers in Merritt as the mill had let go of 29 full-time employees in November of 2015.

However, when the company conducted a review of the wood supply for all of its southern Interior operations following the reduction, it determined there isn’t enough available to operate all six of its mills.

Tolko’s Senior General Manager of Lumber, Troy Connelly said the decision to close the Merritt mill wasn’t an easy one.

He said they couldn’t cobble together enough wood to make an economy of scale operation at the mill.

“When we looked at it we said there just isn’t enough wood, unfortunately, and when a decision like this is made, we have to make sure that the economic interests of the rest of our company are looked after as well,” he said.

“Taking this capacity out of Merritt stabilizes our other operations in the southern Interior,” Connelly said.

The Merritt facility will be shuttered and monitored.

“We will be essentially taking [the facility] to a place where we’re monitoring it with security on an ongoing basis,” he said.

Some of the equipment on site may also be relocated to other operations, he said.

There will be no changes to Tolko’s logging operations in the area.

“We’re going to continue to log, and ship the logs, they’re just going to be shipped to different facilities as opposed to Merritt,” Connelly said.

Tolko also still intends to supply wood waste to fuel the Merritt Green Energy Project, a 40 megawatt biomass-fired power plant for BC Hydro, located on the property.

“We’ve talked to them, and we believe we’re going to be able to meet our obligations to them in absence of this closure through other avenues,” Connelly said.

Help on the horizon

Provincial and local government officials are expected to have an impromptu meeting regarding the mill closure at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), which begins Sept. 26 in Victoria.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart said that she, along with Minister of Forest Steve Thomson and Minister of Jobs, Skills Training and Tourism Shirley Bond, are meeting with Merritt city council to discuss the needs in the community. The meeting is expected to take place on Monday.

“It is my priority to utilize this meeting to plan further initiatives to address the impact of this closure on Merritt and the surrounding communities,” Tegart said in a press release.

She told the Herald they will look at how the province can assist the town and listen to suggestions from mayor and council.

“I think it’s going to be important to talk about transitions and, as a community, how do we support those families,” Tegart told the Herald via phone.

Forests Minister Steve Thomson said the mill closure is going to have significant impacts on Merritt and the province’s community transition team, which provides support for resource based communities experiencing major job losses, has already been mobilized.

“They look at skills training, career adjustment, support for families [and] economic diversification strategies,” Thomson said. “The team will be in the community working through that,” he said.

Connelly told the Herald that Tolko is exploring the option of offering transfers to some of the mill workers.

“It’s three months away until the closure date, and in between now and then we’re going to be working through those specifics,” Connelly said.

Tolko has other mills in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon, Lumby, Armstrong, Quesnel and Williams Lake as well as in other provinces.

“Certainly if there are opportunities for people to stay closer to home, we’ll look at that. In a situation like this, employees are going to need to assess what their mobility is, and what geographies they are willing to move to,” Connelly said.

The company will provide a list of current vacancies to employees.

“But we have turn over in our organization, like any organization does. As that turnover happens, people might end up in those positions,” he said.

“Their performance in Merritt will determine their ongoing hiring back into the organization,” said Connelly.

The union is asking Tolko to provide financial support in areas such as re-training education and career counselling for the mill workers, Gibbons said.

Menard said his heart goes out to the community and everyone who is going to be affected by the mill closure.

“We’re a pretty resilient city, but this is still something that is always shocking and hard for the employees and the community,” Menard said.