Tolko gives cold shoulder to benefits extension

Benefits will not be extended for workers set to be laid off when the Tolko mill closes on Dec. 16.

“The company is refusing to do anything that’s not required by the contract,” said United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1-147 president, Marty Gibbons.

Full-time union employees will receive severance packages of 10 days of pay for every year of work, however casual workers will not receive severance packages, Gibbons told the Herald.

He said USW represents about 160 employees at the mill and estimates there are less than 10 casual employees at Tolko.

He said employee benefits will be cut off at the end of the year, and he’s disappointed the company refused to extend the benefits to help employees during this transition out of work.

“I’m disappointed in the company’s treatment of their workers, but that’s why we negotiate 10 days per year with no cap,” Gibbons said. “Thank God we’ve got it in the contract or these workers would have been totally screwed.”

He said the union asked Tolko to continue providing extended health care benefits to union workers for six months to aid their transition, but the company refused.

The union also asked the company for some funding to help employees seeking education, but that was refused as well, Gibbons said.

“[I’m] very disappointed in Tolko as a corporate citizen in this closure,” he said.

Gibbons, however, lauded the efforts by the provincial government’s transition team in helping connect workers with retraining programs, and provided resume building services.

“[The union] helped a significant amount of members transition onto their pension plan, which they’re able to take without penalty,” he added.

A few of the mill employees were transferred to other Tolko operations, Gibbons said.

Since the closure was announced in September, approximately 50 workers from Tolko have registered to receive services with Work BC, said Julie Bayman with Community Futures Thompson County.

“We’re anticipating that’s going to be more,” she said. “Some clients have held off until this week,” she said adding that Work BC has been at the mill on a weekly basis meeting with employees.

The mill closes permanently on Friday (Dec. 16) leaving many of its 203 employees without work.

Tolko Industries did not wish to comment to the Herald prior to the mill’s closure.

NVIT steps up to offer free training

One bright spot for workers is a program set up by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT), through which Tolko employees will have access to specific training courses in various fields — free of charge.

The courses will begin in mid-January, and run until March, said John Chenoweth, dean of community education and trades at NVIT.

“We’re providing a construction craft worker level one, as well as providing a number of industry certifications, such as first aid, confined space, fall protection,” said Chenoweth. “Some [courses] tailored towards the oil and gas industry. There will be about 10 to 12 certifications. We’re also going to provide some essential skills training and work place essentials, and that’ll start mid-January.”

NVIT was involved with the provincial transition team, which also included representatives from the federal government’s job placement program, as well as the City of Merritt, Okanagan College, and Thomson Rivers University, explained Chenoweth.

“It’s important for us because it affects our whole community. The province came in and had a transition team working for quite a while to assist all the community members,” he said. “So if there is anything we can do to support any of the goals they have for transition, we said we would be there for anything.”

Chenoweth credited Work BC for getting the word out to the Tolko employees about the availability of the courses.

Tolko closure sign of changing times for city

As the mill’s final day approaches, “transition” seems to the be oft-repeated word to describe the situation for everyone involved.

Workers are being encouraged to “transition” to new jobs, new positions, and potentially new cities.

The provincial government’s “transition” team was deployed to Merritt in the days following the announcement of the mill’s shutdown date — connecting employees with social services, new work opportunities, and assisting newly-out-of-work employees with paperwork.

And in the midst of all of this, the City of Merritt is undergoing a “transition” of its own — with city managers and councillors taking a critical look in the mirror before plotting a course for the economic future of the town.

Since the mill’s impending closure was announced in September, city managers and councillors have been having biweekly meetings with the province’s community transition team.

While the province’s transition efforts have been focused on connecting out-of-work Tolko employees with the appropriate services, the City of Merritt aims to use the mill’s closure to spur a higher-level look at the city’s economic prospects moving forward.

The city applied to the B.C. Rural Dividend Fund under the special circumstances category back in October, with an ask of $100,000 to pay for a number of business retention and attraction initiatives in response to the Tolko sawmill’s closure.

Those include a land and building inventory, consumer leakage study, succession planning and creating more signage.

Shawn Boven, chief administrative officer for the City of Merritt, said he expects to find out the fate of the city’s Rural Dividend Fund applications in January or February.

“[The studies are] something we should do anyways. Nothing we applied for under that first application under the Rural Dividend Fund wouldn’t happen in time,” explained Boven. “The point of putting in the application was to ‘do it now,’ as opposed to schedule it out over the next three to four to five years. We’re just trying to get a bunch work done quickly.”

One of the underlying goals of a consumer leakage study in Merritt would be to examine possibilities to diversify the city’s economic base by enticing new types of businesses in town — and moving away from a reliance on heavy industry and lumber, explained Boven.

“Diversification for us means tourism. Historically, we’ve been called — and relied upon — forestry, mining and ranching. But tourism is a growth industry, and [in] the Nicola Valley we see it as a huge asset that needs to be exploited,” said Boven. “We’ve really been transitioning over the last decade. We’ve known that relying on heavy industry and the forest industry in particular isn’t a good long term option. Diversification is key for any economy.”