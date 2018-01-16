Tools taken from NVIT construction site

About $4,000 worth of tools were reported stolen from the construction site of the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology’s (NVIT) new Centre of Excellence.

Police were called last Thursday (Jan. 11) and the theft is believed to have occurred overnight on Jan. 10.

“They noticed that one of the panels had been removed from the gate and a wheelbarrow had been moved out to the roadside,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

She said some drills, tool bags, a screw gun and plumbing equipment, such as a ratchet chain was taken from the construction site.

Police currently have no suspects and are waiting to review possible video surveillance from the scene.

The facility at NVIT has been under construction for months. Once complete the new building will house a gymnasium and culinary arts program.

A few days later, police received a report of another theft where more tools and a boat battery, worth a combined $500, were taken from a garage on Walters Street. The theft was reported to police on Monday (Jan. 15).

Police believe the theft took place at about the same time as the theft from NVIT.

Dunsmore said it’s possible the two thefts are related to each other as well as another theft that took place that week on Walters Street where a pair of car batteries were taken.

“Batteries aren’t things that commonly go missing,” she said, noting the two Walters Street thefts were just a few houses apart.

Some of the stolen items have identifiable markings on them, and police are asking for more information from the public.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.