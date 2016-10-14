Tourism symposium coming to Merritt

Service industry employees, as well as prospective workers in Merritt will have the chance to get a leg up on their competition by attending the WorldHost tourism workshop on Oct. 24.

The one-day workshop is being offered at a discount by Explore Gold Country, as part of the larger tourism symposium being hosted in Merritt on Oct. 23 and 24.

The WorldHost program, formerly named the “SuperHost” certification, was developed during the lead-up to Expo ’86 as a certification program teaching high level customer service to employees and managers in the service industry.

“Basically it teaches your front-line staff customer service excellence, and how to be great ambassadors for the community,” explained Terri Hadwin, the chief operating officer for Explore Gold Country.

One of the topics covered at the workshop will be how to deal with dissatisfied, or irate customers, explained Hadwin.

While the workshop is geared towards those in the service industry, Hadwin said everyone is welcome to attend.

“Business owners can take it back [to their business] and instil this customer service excellence as a norm to their employees. But it’s also geared towards employees themselves,” said Hadwin. “It also looks amazing on a resume.”

The workshop starts at 10 a.m., and runs until 4:30 p.m. at the Merritt Civic Centre.

The course regularly costs about $89, but as part of the tourism symposium, Explore Gold Country is offering the training for $35. Those who are interested in attending the WorldHost workshop must RSVP to goldcountry@telus.net.

The larger tourism symposium will include a tourism trade show at the Merritt Civic Centre on Oct. 23 and 24, between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., as well as a networking event in the evening of Oct. 23. A delegation from Destination BC will make a presentation on the evening of Oct. 24, said Hadwin.