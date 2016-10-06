Tracker midgets prep for Thanksgiving weekend tournament

The Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget reps tuned up for their annual Thanksgiving tournament with a pair of wins this past weekend. Saturday, the team hosted Salmon Arm and defeated the Jr. Silverbacks 4-2.

Merritt scorers were Connor Ouellet, Travis Sterling, Eric Lalonde and Keyton Laupitz. On Sunday, Merritt travelled to 100 Mile House and came away with an 11-1 victory. Tracker marksmen were Lalonde (2), Tyler Mosely (2), Bailey Tomkinson (2), Nick Anscomb, Darian Billy, Travis Simon, Darius Sam and Sterling. Mack Stead and Holden King each picked up a win between the pipes.

This weekend’s tournament will see seven visiting teams from out-of-town. Merritt plays its preliminary games on Friday (Oct. 7) at 4:45 p.m., and on Saturday at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m. All three games are at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Playoff games run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.