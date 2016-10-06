- L’Estage and Garrod wins Pacific Forest RallyPosted 25 mins ago
Tracker midgets prep for Thanksgiving weekend tournament
The Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget reps tuned up for their annual Thanksgiving tournament with a pair of wins this past weekend. Saturday, the team hosted Salmon Arm and defeated the Jr. Silverbacks 4-2.
Merritt scorers were Connor Ouellet, Travis Sterling, Eric Lalonde and Keyton Laupitz. On Sunday, Merritt travelled to 100 Mile House and came away with an 11-1 victory. Tracker marksmen were Lalonde (2), Tyler Mosely (2), Bailey Tomkinson (2), Nick Anscomb, Darian Billy, Travis Simon, Darius Sam and Sterling. Mack Stead and Holden King each picked up a win between the pipes.
This weekend’s tournament will see seven visiting teams from out-of-town. Merritt plays its preliminary games on Friday (Oct. 7) at 4:45 p.m., and on Saturday at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m. All three games are at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Playoff games run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.