Tracker Sportswear midget reps settle for fifth in home tourney

The Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget reps won just one game out of five in their seven-team home tournament on the weekend to place fifth overall.

The victory came in Merritt’s opening game on Saturday morning. Tyler Mosely’s hat trick helped the Tracker midgets battle back from an early two-goal deficit to defeat Nanaimo 6-3.

Other Merritt scorers were Anthony Tulliani, Eric Lalonde and Justin Tighe.

Later the same day, Merritt came up against their league rivals from Kelowna and were defeated 5-3. Scoring for the Jr. Cents were Travis Sterling, Liam Kelly and Marco Camastro.

The Merritt midgets lost both of their Sunday games by 4-2 scores — to Chilliwack in the morning and to Kerry Park (Vancouver Island) in the afternoon. Keyton Laupitz and Tanveer Bansi had their team’s goals in the a.m., while Baley Tomkinson and Wyatt MacDonald found the back of the net in the p.m.

Monday’s finals saw Merritt square off against the Jr. Rockets from Kelowna again, and come out on the short end of an 8-2 score. Merritt marksmen in this game were Tighe and Darius Sam.

While four losses was a disappointment for the Merritt midget rep team, a positive that can be taken out of the weekend is the fact that 12 different players contributed to the scoring, and 16 of 17 players picked up one or more points.

This year’s winner of the annual Thanksgiving weekend midget tournament in Merritt was North Vancouver, who defeated Chilliwack 3-2 in an exciting championship game on Monday afternoon.

Also in action on the weekend were the Merritt Ramada peewee reps. They were on the road, playing games in Kamloops and Enderby.

Saturday, in the Tournament Capital City, the Merritt peewees blanked the Jr. Blazers 9-0.

The following day, the Merritt peewees eged North Okanagan 6-5 to avenge their first loss in over 12 months, which came against North Okanagan the week before.

This weekend’s scorers for the Ramada team were Max Graham (9 goals and 2 assists), Wyatt Smith (3+1), Lucas Schmid (1+5), Cortez Charters (1+1) and Brayden McRae- Chillihitzia (1+1). Also garnering assists for the Merritt team were Robert Sterling, Karson Peat, Rylan Falcone, Jalen McRae and Austyn Streek.

As mentioned, one week earlier, the Merritt peewees fell to North Okanagan 7-4 on home ice. A day earlier, the Ramada team had travelled to Salmon Arm and beaten the Jr. Silverbacks 11-4.

Graham (5+4) and Schmid (5+2) led the way in scoring for the Merritt side. Other goal scorers were Sterling (2), McRae-Chillihitzia, Streek and Preston Laupitz. Racking up assists were Smith (5), Gracie Graham (2), Charters (2) and McRae.

Taking centre stage this weekend is the Merritt midget recreation tournament. It runs from friday to Sunday, with a total of eight teams in attendance. In addition to the host NVIT squad, there will be out-of-town teams from Semiahmoo (White Rock), Aldergrove, Mission, Parksville, Langley and Abbotsford.

Merritt round-robin games take place at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, and at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. All three games are at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.