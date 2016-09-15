Tracker Sportswear midgets open pre-season with a win

Three goals by Tyler Mosely led the Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget rep team to a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over the Kamloops Jr. Blazers on Saturday. Other Merritt marksmen were Connor Ouellet and captain Anthony Tulliani.

Travis Simon picked up three assists and Bailey Tomkinson, one. Colton Macaulay went the distance for the win in net.

Merritt’s three other rep teams were also in action on the weekend, however, scores and game details were not made available for publication.

This coming weekend, both area arenas will be busy with a 22-game atom development regional evaluation tournament.

The local Fountain Tire team will see action on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. (Nicola Valley arena) and 11:45 a.m. (Shulus arena), and on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Shulus) and 1 p.m. (Nicola Valley).