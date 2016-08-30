A fatal crash on Highway 5 between Kamloops and Merritt has the southbound lanes of the highway closed.

Merritt RCMP, BC Ambulance and Merritt Fire Rescue responded to the two vehicle accident in the early morning of Aug. 30, near the Helmer brake check. A commercial truck heading south on Highway 5 collided with a Suzuki Swift with two occupants inside, a 47-year-old woman from the Nicola Valley, and her daughter. The daughter was transported to hospital in Merritt with non-life threatening injuries, but the 47-year-old woman died at the scene of the accident. According to a press release from the Central Interior Traffic Services, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Central Interior Traffic Services and the South East District Integrated Collision Analyst Section continue to investigate the circumstances and cause of the crash, stated the press release.

The estimated time of the highway opening is between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

