TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes southbound lanes on Coquihalla
By The Herald on August 30, 2016
The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops were closed this morning, near exit 315, Helmer Road due to a vehicle crash.
The estimated time of opening is between 12 noon and 3 p.m.
Stay tuned to the Herald for updates.