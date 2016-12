TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 5 and Highway 1 closed north of Hope

By The Herald on December 29, 2016

(3:50 p.m.) Both Highway 5 and Highway 1 (Fraser Canyon) have been closed just north of Hope, as heavy snowfall continues to pelt the mountain passes this afternoon (Dec. 29).

According to DriveBC, up to 20 centimetres is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway tonight.

For up to date information on highway conditions, visit drivebc.ca