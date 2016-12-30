TRAFFIC ALERT: Highways open Friday morning, but expect delays

After an evening of heavy snows, closures and delays on both the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 1, the routes are once again open this morning (Dec. 30) — though travellers should expect more delays on the road today.

Heavy snowfall forced the closure of both Highway 5 and Highway 1 — in both directions — after 3 p.m. on Dec. 29. Southbound lanes on Highway 5 would eventually open up around 5:00 p.m. That period was short lived however, and the southbound lanes were once again closed after a series of accidents near the Coldwater Road interchange.

Environment Canada is currently forecasting cloudy skies with a few flurries this morning on the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Similar weather is forecasted on the stretch of the Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops, as well as on the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C).

Ross Macdonald, meteorologist with Environment Canada, explained that most of weather system had already worked its way through the area on Thursday afternoon, adding that he didn’t expect to see the same volume of snow today.

“It’s looking a little bit better today, but there is snow in the forecast for the weekend,” explained Macdonald. “We are going to see another system come down from the north… Generally some snow developing in the afternoon tomorrow.”

He warned that snow is expected to fall throughout New Year’s Eve, and into New Year’s Day.

Macdonald also noted that temperatures will begin to drop again starting next week, similar to the period of cold weather in the Nicola Valley in early December.

Holiday travel volume and inclement weather already combined once this season, creating a mess for the Merritt RCMP as they attended countless crashes over the holiday weekend. Travellers are encouraged to check DriveBC.ca for the latest road conditions and updates on closures. Weather reports can be accessed through the Environment Canada portal, located here.