Traffic blitz yields tickets for distracted driving and seatbelt infractions

Police caught a number of people breaking the law during a traffic enforcement blitz in Merritt at two different locations on Tuesday (Sept. 26).

In total six tickets for distracted driving related to cell phone use and eight for failing to wear a seatbelt were issued by officers, who set up along the Coquihalla Highway outside town and along Voght Street.

On a positive note, none of the tickets for distracted driving came from drivers in town, RCMP Sgt. Mike Pears told the Herald.

“I’m proud to say they didn’t get any there. It was very quiet there, which is a good thing,” said Pears.

He said most of the distracted driving violation tickets that were issued on the Coquihalla Highway were given to commercial vehicle drivers.

Pears said there is no excuse to be using a cell phone while driving.

“We know that driving involves a lot of attention, and to take that momentary lapse of attention could potentially take a person’s life away,” said Pears.

Distracted driving causes more deaths on B.C. roads than impaired driving, an RCMP press release stated.

Tuesday’s blitz in Merritt was part of a two-day operation involving police from Merritt, Kamloops, Clearwater and Ashcroft.

“We should be doing this 12 months a year, it shouldn’t just be a blitz for one week,” said Pears.

After Merritt, officers conducted a blitz in Kamloops on Wednesday which produced 21 tickets for distracted driving (cell phones) and 43 for failing to wear a seatbelt.

Pears said the number off tickets for seatbelt infractions in Merritt and Kamloops was a “disturbing trend.”

“Come on folks,” said Pears. “Why are we still issuing seatbelt tickets? People should be compliant in that area.”

Pears said the growing issue of distracted driving makes it necessary for police to conduct these types of operations to try and reduce the number of crashes on highways.

“Distracted driving unfortunately, now, is the number one cause of collisions in British Columbia,” said Pears. “As cell phone [use] grows and other distractions grow within the vehicle, it’s created a problem for road users all across the country.”