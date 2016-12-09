- Emcon Services recognized with Deputy Minister’s awardPosted 2 hours ago
Trailer on fire on the Coquihalla Highway
Quick thinking from the driver of a semi-truck travelling northbound on the Coquihalla Highway this afternoon kept a dangerous situation from going up in flames.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, the driver of a semi noticed flames coming from the back of his attached trailer.
“Good on the truck driver — he had enough forethought to disconnect his rear trailer and pull ahead,” explained Jay Shumker, road superintendent for Logan Lake and Merritt with VSA highway maintenance.
One northbound lane was blocked just past the Coldwater Road interchange.
Nobody was hurt in the fire, confirmed Shumker.