- Council says no to pickle ball-only retrofitPosted 6 hours ago
- Police encouraging citizens to report alcohol-related offencesPosted 1 day ago
- Trailer taken from Chapman Street homePosted 1 day ago
- B.C. Liberals plan to restrict donations, raise welfare ratesPosted 2 days ago
- Three years in prison for Merritt man who found, sold shotgunPosted 5 days ago
- Milk recall issued in British ColumbiaPosted 5 days ago
- TNRD mulls $100k contribution to the Nicola Valley Theatre SocietyPosted 5 days ago
- Council to consider changing multi-use sports box to pickle ball courtsPosted 6 days ago
- Two local high school rodeo stars qualify for national championshipsPosted 6 days ago
- 2017 Cow Trail Classic a thing of beautyPosted 6 days ago
Trailer taken from Chapman Street home
The Merritt RCMP is asking the public for assistance after a trailer was reported stolen out of a driveway on Chapman Street on Friday (June 16).
The trailer is a 2010 utility trailer with the B.C. license plate UMY-17P and is worth about $500, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
Anyone with any information regarding its whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.