Trailer taken from Chapman Street home

The Merritt RCMP is asking the public for assistance after a trailer was reported stolen out of a driveway on Chapman Street on Friday (June 16).

The trailer is a 2010 utility trailer with the B.C. license plate UMY-17P and is worth about $500, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

Anyone with any information regarding its whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.