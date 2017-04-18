Police are trying to find the culprit(s) responsible for spray painting racist and sexually suggestive graffiti on three trailers in the Diamond Vale Trailer Park.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said police received a call from the trailer park on Saturday (April 15) that three vacant trailers had been spray painted sometime overnight.

“All three had graphic wording and penises spray painted on to the trailers,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunmore.

“They painted KKK and other nasty words on [them],” she added.

Currently, the police have no suspects, witnesses or surveillance video, and haven’t found any used spray-paint cans nearby, Dunsmore said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4242 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Graffiti cleaner is available at the Community Policing Office, which is typically used for cleaning spray paint off cars, but could also potentially be used to remove graffiti from buildings as well.

“Anybody can come in and borrow it at any time,” Dunsmore said.