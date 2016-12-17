Transit review approved, fare increase to be determined

City council has approved BC Transit’s review of the Merritt transit system and now has multiple changes to bus services to consider, including two options for increasing fares that would primarily affect students and seniors.

Council approved the report at its Dec. 6 regular meeting, and directed staff to work with BC Transit to implement the proposed immediate-term changes and begin more public consultation on the ones classified as short-term.

A fare review suggesting increases to bus fares was also completed as part of the report, but any changes to the current rates still need to be determined by council.

Staff have recommended council approve the pricier option two, which will be discussed at next Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

If approved, the new fares would go into effect as of April 1, 2017.

Fares have stayed the same for the past nine years and the review proposes two options that amalgamate and raise the prices.

“Within that period, you guys haven’t had any adjustments for inflation, and so as a result of that … we’re looking to simplify the fare structure and just make things that much easier for transit riders,” BC Transit regional manager Corey McPherson told council when he and planning co-ordinator Levi Megenbir presented the report at council’s Nov. 22 meeting.

Currently, there are different fares for those classified as adults, students/seniors and, if purchasing a monthly pass, a college student.

Option one calls for the student/senior cash fare of $1.25 to be amalgamated with the current $1.50 rate paid by adults. Under option two, the fare would be $2.00 for everyone.

Packs of 10 tickets under option one would amalgamate the student/senior price of $11.25 with the current adult price of $13.25, and under option two everyone would pay $18.

For monthly passes, adult rates would remain $42 under both option one and two, but student rates would be raised from $28 to $32. Seniors and college students currently pay $34 for a monthly pass, but would get a reduced rate of $32 under both option one and two.

Option one would increase revenue three per cent annually ($1,700) while option two would increase it by 19 per cent ($10,000).

Fare revenue excluding BC Bus Pass in 2015-16 for the Merritt transit system was $60,892 — 67 per cent came from cash, 22 per cent from monthly passes and 11 per cent came from ticket packs of 10.

Council’s recent approval of the transit system review means that in the spring BC Transit will add a bus stop at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology at 6:45 a.m., have the bus leave earlier on trips to Lower Nicola for more on-time arrivals. The proposed short-term suggestions are expected to be completed by the end of 2018, and the city will now seek more public consultation on them. These proposed changes are to offer later hours of operation, additional trips to Lower Nicola, service on Sundays, altering a left turn from Merritt Avenue on to Voght Street, and providing on-demand and by request service.

Other, longer term service changes included in the report are to have service to the Coldwater reserve, and add 30 minute trips on routes one, two and three.