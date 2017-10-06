Travelling for Thanksgiving? Take a little extra time

Travellers tackling the Coquihalla Highway in pursuit of a turkey dinner might find the route absolutely stuffed, with the Ministry of Transportation warning that construction delays will add to travel times this long weekend.

Expect traffic to slow down at two major bridge construction projects between Hope and Merritt — at the Box Canyon chain-up area and the Dry Gulch bridge. Motorists are reminded to obey construction speed zones and follow all traffic control signage in these areas.

Those who choose not to obey the posted speed limits have a good chance of being ticketed by the RCMP, as additional police are actively enforcing construction speed zones along the highway, stated the press release from the ministry.

As of Oct. 1, all vehicles travelling on designated highways across the province — including the Coquihalla Highway — must be equipped with winter tires. Drivers can check up to date route information, including weather and the status of major road events, at drivebc.ca.