Treatment centre for accused with ‘tragic’ upbringing

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

A First Nations man with what a B.C. Supreme Court justice called a “tragic” upbringing will be sent to a treatment centre after being released from jail Friday in connection with a crime and drinking spree.

Niko Haines, 24, was found guilty at trial on some counts and pleaded guilty to a number of others in relation to events that occurred on Jan. 16.

Charges included theft, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and impaired driving.

Donegan found Haines broke into a pickup truck outside the Shulus Arena in Lower Nicola, west of Merritt. He stole cheques and gift cards.

Haines then went to a neighbouring home, where he stole items, including a gun. Using the keys from inside the home, he stole a truck outside and fled.

He was arrested later that day by RCMP, drunk behind the wheel.

Haines has been in custody since.

Following a joint submission by defence and Crown, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan sentenced Haines to the effective 15 months he has already served in jail, along with two years of probation. He is also banned for driving for a year.

Haines was released into the custody of defence lawyer Don Campbell, who intended to drive him to the bus depot. In Kelowna, Haines will be met by a representative from the Bridge to New Life Society, a residential treatment program.

“Your personal circumstances are tragic,” Donegan told Haines during sentencing, noting the impact of Indian residential schools on his family.

Haines, who has two young children, has been diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and also suffers mental impairment from a brain injury. He was addicted to alcohol as a child and overdosed at eight or nine years of age.

Despite those challenges, Donegan credited him with steps at rehabilitation taken while in jail.

“This may be, as you expressed, your opportunity to overcome a lot of struggles you’ve faced,” she told him.