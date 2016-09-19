TRHD secures $2.2 million for Nicola Valley Hospital ER expansion

There may be a few more steps to go before shovels are in the ground, but plans to renovate the Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room are on track to becoming a reality.

At a board meeting last Friday, the Thompson Regional Hospital District (TRHD) approved supplying $2.24 million towards the renovation of the Merritt hospital’s ER. The project has a total estimated cost of approximately $5.6 million — $5 million for construction and $600,000 for equipment and furnishing.

Herb Graham, TRHD director told the Herald the funding for the project is a 60-40 split with the Interior Health Authority (IHA).

The IHA is on the hook to supply about $3.36 million for the new ER, and is in the process of securing those funds.

“We’re just working on the remainder of the funds and then we need to take it to the Interior Health board [of directors] for approval,” said Brent Kruschel, corporate director of capital planning with the IHA.

Construction of a new ER would start in June of 2017 at the earliest, and involves about 400 square metres of new construction and 100 square metres of renovations, he told the Herald.

“I can tell you that the new [ER] will be approximately 500 square metres and the old [ER] was about 225,” Kruschel said.

“It is a significant expansion. It’s going to benefit the community and surrounding area for many years to come.”

The Nicola Valley Health Care Endowment Foundation has committed to raising funds to put towards the purchase of equipment and furnishings for the new emergency room.

Kruschel said the renovation the ER will include creating access to the building for ambulances that is separate from the public entrance.

Back in April of 2015, the IHA and TRHD announced they planned to split the cost of having conceptual design plans drawn up for the renovation to the emergency room, but it wasn’t until this past spring that those plans were ready to be forwarded to the Ministry of Health for approval.

Kruschel confirmed to the Herald that the conceptual design plans have been completed, and that the detailed design plans and the construction of the new ER are what make up the $5.6 million price tag.

Chief financial officer for the TRHD, Sukh Gill, told the Herald their portion of the funding for this project has already been set aside.

TRHD director Randy Murray said they’ve been working on this project for a long time.

“The hope was that if we [could] get solid upgrades to our emergency capabilities at the Nicola Valley Hospital then, just by virtue of some of those changes, it’s going to start to change the ability to provide peripheral services here,” Murray said.