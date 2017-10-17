Trial date set for Diamond Vale shooting

- Councillors leave UBCM with big ideas for the futurePosted 17 hours ago
A trial date has been set for two men accused of shooting at a group of people outside a residence in Diamond Vale earlier this year.
Michael Drynock, 21, and Kleon Pop, 28, face charges of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a firearm contrary to order, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.
Pop also faces a charge of using an imitation firearm, stemming from a separate incident earlier in the night, and a charge of uttering threats, while Drynock has also been charged with assault.
Both are still in custody and are scheduled to be in Supreme Court for a two week trial starting May 28, 2018.
Pop and Drynock are accused of firing multiple shots at a group of four males outside of a house party in the 2500 block of Coldwater Avenue following an argument the night of April 22, 2017.
Police told the Herald that when the two fired at the group, the four males ran back the way they came — towards Diamond Vale Elementary — with the two suspects following them.
Upon searching the suspects, police found several rounds of ammunition and firearms paraphernalia. Several other weapons were located on their persons and in a backpack, which they were carrying.
A search of the Diamond Vale Elementary school field led to the discovery of a 12-gauge shotgun and a SKS semi-automatic rifle nearby.