Trio arrested after assault and robbery outside Royal Bank branch

Three men have been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon, after robbing another man outside of the Royal Bank of Canada branch on Quilchena Avenue on May 21.

Twenty-one year old Dakota Whitford, 25-year-old Scott Kuipers and 23-year-old Cody Hart-Marshall were arrested by members of the Merritt RCMP shortly after the victim alerted police, explained RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

The victim had been travelling by cab, and stopped at the RBC branch to take out some cash to pay the driver, Dunsmore went on to state.

“One male went into the bank with [the victim]. He had seen two other males outside, and another male across the road at the dollar store — kind of hollering back at each other,” she said.

As the victim was exiting the bank, the group of men allegedly cornered him, threatening to hit him over the head with a beer bottle if he didn’t hand over his cash.

“He gave them a little over $20 in cash. They grabbed his money and they did hit him on the head with a beer bottle and took off,” said Dunsmore.

Police caught up with the group close to where the robbery had taken place on Quilchena Avenue, arresting the three men in their early-to-mid twenties. Dunsmore described the incident as a “crime of opportunity,” with all three men who were charged known to police.

“Two are Merritt residents, [Hart-Marshall] is a former Merritt resident of no fixed address, and we believe he’s been living in the Kamloops area,” said Dunsmore.

One man remains in police custody due to outstanding warrants on another file, while two of the men were released on bail.

As for the man who was allegedly robbed and beaten with a bottle, Dunsmore said he declined medical treatment when police arrived — though he noted that he was suffering from a sore shoulder and couldn’t recall whether he was hit once or twice with the bottle.