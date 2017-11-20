Panel decides against changing conditions for child killer

by Kamloops This Week

A panel has decided against changing custodial conditions for Allan Schoenborn, who in 2008 murdered his three children in their Merritt home.

The B.C. Review Board released its decision on Friday, following an annual review of Schoenborn’s case. The decision states the 49-year-old must stay at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, but could be allowed escorted visits into the community.

Schoenborn was found guilty of stabbing his daughter and smothering his sons, but a judge later ruled he was not criminally responsible for the deaths because he was experiencing psychosis at the time.

Crown prosecutor Wendy Dawson argued last week the board should withdraw the discretionary power it gave the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam two years ago to allow Schoenborn accompanied access into the community.

But defence lawyer Dante Abbey told the board the possibility of escorted outings is an important tool to motivate Schoenborn in his recovery and withdrawing it would do further harm.

Darcie Clark, the mother of the three slain children, spoke of her disappointment with the board’s decision to allow escorted day passes in a post on her website, 4Darcie.ca:

“Not again,” she wrote. “After a near five-month delay between the first and second day of the B.C. Review Board hearing, plus an additional week for a ruling, we have horrible news. That is, Allan Schoenborn, the man who murdered my three children — Kaitlynne, Max and Cordon — has once again been granted outings into our community.

“While the escorted leaves are at the discretion of Dr. Johann Brink at Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, this is of no comfort to me. This is the same man who wanted to give Allan full release in 2011 after just one year in custody. This is the man who has said victims do not have the right to know what is happening with an NCR (not criminally responsible) accused.

“Allan’s own doctors do not believe he will be ready for years – if ever – to have such leave. The only people who were pushing for these freedoms were Allan, his lawyers and the hospital administrator, Dr. Johann Brink and, now, the three members of the B.C. Review Board.

“So, what’s next? For Allan, he could be in our community at any time without the public’s knowledge because the review board does not have the public’s safety as their paramount concern. I live in the Tri-Cities and I will now live in consistent fear that he will move ahead with his threats against me because, as he has said, I am “unfinished business.”

“For the politicians and members of the B.C. Review Board who allowed this decision to happen, let me ask you: would you want a triple child killer to spend time with you or your family in your community? If you answered ‘yes,’ you are lying. If you answered ‘no,’ then what are you doing to fix our broken legal and mental-health systems?”

