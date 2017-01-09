Truck carrying hazardous material crashed, not compromised

The Okanagan Connector was reopened this morning after emergency crews were forced to shut the highway down on Jan. 8 when a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials left the roadway and crashed into the centre median.

At approximately 7:46 p.m. on Jan. 8, RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) responded to the scene of the accident, where they discovered a semi-truck in the centre median with the driver unharmed inside the cab, stated a press release from the Kelowna RCMP.

After determining that the truck was carrying hazardous goods, the highway was shut down as a precaution until the environmental response team was able to inspect the vehicle’s load, stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP in the release.

When it was concluded that the load had not been compromised, the highway was reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Crews were working at the scene of the accident near the Sunset Main Road exit today recovering the semi-tractor trailer unit.

RCMP and Transport Canada continue to investigate this accident. Those who may have witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-980-5353.