Truck fire extinguished

A fire that reignited in a burnt out semi-truck being towed into town has been extinguished by the Merritt Fire Rescue Department tonight (Dec. 15).

The fire flared up this evening while a local towing company was hauling the remnants of a semi truck that is believed to have gone up in flames earlier today on the Coquihalla Highway said MFRD Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

He said the truck was located outside the department’s fire protection boundary and suspects the blaze burnt itself out, but wasn’t fully extinguished.

“We weren’t aware there was a fire on the highway because it was outside our area,” Tomkinson said.

Six firefighters responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to McFarland Way and doused the flames, he said.

Firefighters left the scene at about 6:30 p.m.