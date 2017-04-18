Truck, tools stolen from Nicola Ranch

Police are searching for suspects after receiving word yesterday (April 17) that a white, 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck and some tools were stolen from the Nicola Ranch sometime over the weekend.

“There was a generator, two chainsaws, and some other tools [stolen],” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

She said the truck should be easy to identify as it has the words Nicola Ranch written on the driver and passenger doors.

The B.C. license plate number on the vehicle is G69104, Dunsmore said.

The truck is worth about $20,000 and the tools are valued at about $6,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4242 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.