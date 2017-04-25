Truck, trailer and tools stolen from local business

Police are searching for a pickup truck, flat deck trailer and other items that were stolen from Valley Carriers on Lauder Avenue Monday morning (April 24).

“It’s believed [the truck] was stolen between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. because someone had been at the compound around 3:30 and the next [employee] came in at 4:30,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. “When he got there he was looking for the pickup truck and it was nowhere to be found.”

Also stolen were 12 tires, six rims and some tools, Dunsmore said.

The pickup truck is a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 with BC license plate QN-9318. The flat deck trailer, which has a 350-litre tidy tank on it, has the BC plate UJJ-96E.

Dunsmore said about $20,000 worth of items were stolen, including the truck which is valued at $13,000.

Police have no surveillance footage from the area and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.