Trucker charged in connection with August 2016 fatal crash on Coquihalla Highway

By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)

Charges have been laid in connection with a fatal 2016 crash on the Coquihalla near Merritt.

Linda Tom, 47, was killed on Aug. 30, 2016, when her southbound Suzuki Swift was hit from behind by a commercial truck near the Helmer brake check north of Merritt.

Tom’s daughter suffered injuries in the collision.

Shiva Kartik Raman is facing one count each of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 15.

The southbound lanes of the highway were close for some time following the 4:50 a.m. crash nearly 17 months ago.

At the time of the accident, RCMP said the driver of the truck, its lone occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries, while Tom died at the scene. Police also said Tom was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.