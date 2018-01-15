- Trucker charged in connection with August 2016 fatal crash on Coquihalla HighwayPosted 10 hours ago
- B.C. high school completion rate continues to risePosted 3 days ago
- B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade actionPosted 4 days ago
- Fraud reported to police over the holiday seasonPosted 4 days ago
- Batteries stolen from recreational trailerPosted 4 days ago
- Council delays decision on staff surveyPosted 5 days ago
- Bidney bids farewell to Merritt Secondary SchoolPosted 5 days ago
- Hume granted day parolePosted 5 days ago
- Hospitals, care homes in B.C. Interior struggle with influenzaPosted 5 days ago
- New wayfinding signage erected around MerrittPosted 7 days ago
Trucker charged in connection with August 2016 fatal crash on Coquihalla Highway
By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)
Charges have been laid in connection with a fatal 2016 crash on the Coquihalla near Merritt.
Linda Tom, 47, was killed on Aug. 30, 2016, when her southbound Suzuki Swift was hit from behind by a commercial truck near the Helmer brake check north of Merritt.
Tom’s daughter suffered injuries in the collision.
Shiva Kartik Raman is facing one count each of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 15.
The southbound lanes of the highway were close for some time following the 4:50 a.m. crash nearly 17 months ago.
At the time of the accident, RCMP said the driver of the truck, its lone occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries, while Tom died at the scene. Police also said Tom was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.