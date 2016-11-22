Two arrested after crime spree

Two people are facing charges after a crime spree that spanned two days in multiple communities.

Just before 8 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 18) Merritt RCMP were called to the Esso gas station on DeWolf Way after a male and female allegedly used a stolen credit card to try and make purchases.

The duo departed — without the items they were attempting to buy — in an Audi Q5 before police arrived.

Police from multiple detachments would later make contact with the suspect vehicle as it evaded police.

At about 11 a.m., police in Logan Lake were called to a gas station where — once again — a male and female had used a stolen credit card, this time making off with about $200 worth of gas and other items.

The incident occurred at about 9 a.m., and the couple departed in a late model Audi.

At about 6:30 p.m. that afternoon, Logan Lake police spotted an Audi travelling on the Coquihalla Highway that fit the description of the one seen departing the gas station earlier that day.

The vehicle evaded police in a high speed chase, during which RCMP say the driver reached speeds of more than 200 kilometres per hour.

Merritt RCMP Cpl. Derek Francis said Hope RCMP found the vehicle abandoned and a woman approached police telling them that the vehicle belonged to her, but that she hadn’t been driving it.

“[She said] her friends took it — couldn’t remember their names — so she was given a number of violation tickets and the vehicle was returned to her,” said Francis.

At about 3 p.m. on Nov. 19, a Merritt RCMP officer spotted the vehicle in question on Highway 8 and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle evaded police again, travelling through Merritt and headed towards Kamloops.

The Audi was then found on Highway 97D travelling toward Logan Lake and was followed by police. Attempts to pull over the vehicle failed again prior to it entering the community of Ashcroft.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. that day, another officer spotted the Audi leaving Ashcroft and from a distance, followed it back to Logan Lake, and conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the arrest of a 29 year old female, and a 28 year old male, both of whom are from Chilliwack.

The female has been released from custody, and is expected to appear in court next March while the male remains in custody and is to appear in court today (Nov. 22).

Both are facing a variety of traffic and criminal offences.

Francis said Merritt police are investigating the case of fraud that occurred at the local gas station.

He said police are not sure if the woman who was arrested is the same person who police released the vehicle to in Hope.