Two in custody after New Year’s Day carjacking

Police have two men in custody after a New Year’s Day carjacking in downtown Merritt.

A Merritt woman was sitting in her vehicle outside the Old Barley Market liquor store on Quilchena Avenue waiting for a friend when two men entered her vehicle and attempted to force her into the back seat.

The woman managed to escaped from the two males who took off in her car, stated RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore in a press release.

Merritt RCMP were called to the incident at about 6:30 p.m. (Jan. 1) and intercepted the vehicle on Voght Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which ended up in a residential neighbourhood in the north end of town before police apprehended the carjackers.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and stopped it in a yard on Irvine Street, and the two men were immediately located in the area by police officers, the press release went on to state.

A 32-year-old male and 24 year old male, both from the Lower Mainland, were taken into police custody.

The 32-year-old faces charges for robbery, flight from police, impaired driving by drugs and seven counts of failing to comply with court orders while the 24-year-old is being charged with robbery, resisting a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Both men were on court orders to be in attendance at the Vision Quest rehabilitation centre in Logan Lake and left without permission.

The pair remain in police custody waiting to appear in court.