Two killed in highway crash west of Kamloops

Police are still looking for anyone who may have been a witness to a fatal car accident that occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.

Investigators say a westbound Ford pickup truck with two occupants crossed over the centre line on a two lane section of the highway near the entrance to the New Gold mine and collided with an eastbound Nissan Rogue containing two Lytton area residents.

The two occupants in the Rogue were deceased at the scene. Their ages and names are not being released at this time.

The two people in the pickup truck — a male driver and female passenger — are from Prince George and were transported to hospital in Kamloops with non life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and police say weather and road conditions at the time of the collision were good.

If you were a witness to this crash and have not spoken with investigators police ask that you contact Const. Mark Blacklock with the Central Interior Traffic Services unit in Kamloops at 250-828-3159.