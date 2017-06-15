Two local high school rodeo stars qualify for national championships

When the dust had settled at the B.C. High School Rodeo Finals in Merritt on the weekend, a pair of Grade 10 students from Merritt Secondary School had punched their tickets to national championships in the month of July.

Quilchena cowboy Armoni McRae will compete at the Canadian High School Finals in Nanton, Alberta from July 27 to 29, after qualifying on the weekend in both the boys’ saddle bronc and bull riding events.

McRae had a very successful Friday at the B.C. championships, placing second in bulls with a score of 68 points, and third in bronc riding with 53 points.

Merritt cowgirl Taylia McKeown (below) will be attending the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming from July 16 to 22 before travelling on to Nanton for the Canadian finals one week later. McKeown and her 21-year-old quarterhorse mare Doxy will compete in the goat tying event. The pair came into this past weekend tied for third place in the season-long standings.

A first-place finish on Saturday, bookended by eighth and sixth-place results on Friday and Sunday secured an overall fourth-place finish in the event for the season for McKeown and Doxy.

McKeown said this is Doxy’s final year of competition.