Two people hurt in weekend ATV crashes

Two people were seriously injured in separate ATV accidents Saturday (June 24) in an area off Midday Valley Road near Merritt.

Both patients were extracted by Nicola Valley Search and Rescue (NVSAR) one after the other that afternoon.

A search and rescue crew was dispatched to a call of a female rider who had lost control of her all terrain vehicle (ATV) and fallen down a steep embankment, NVSAR manager Lynn Broekhuizen told the Herald.

“Paramedics were on site, but they didn’t have the means to get her up,” said Broekhuizen.

The search and rescue rope team responded and assisted getting the woman up the embankment and into the air ambulance that was waiting for her.

“She was quite badly injured and we had to ensure that she was packaged properly for any potential injuries they would find at the hospital,” she said.

The woman was flown to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

While attending this call, NVSAR was dispatched to another accident in the area where a male ATV rider had failed to navigate a steep slope he was travelling on, Broekhuzien told the Herald.

Three SAR members attended that site via ATV,” said Broekhuzien.

“We got word that this person was in a lot in pain and had some significant lower body injuries. The air ambulance [paramedics] said they would take [the woman] to Kamloops and come straight back,” she said.

“BC Ambulance was not able to access that patient because it would’ve required an ATV ride, which they’re not allowed to do,” she told the Herald.

The man was loaded into a stretcher pod by SAR members and transported to Royal Inland Hospital via the helicopter.

There were many ATV riders operating in the Nicola Valley this weekend as the Quad Riders Association of BC hosted its annual poker run in Merritt.

Broekhuzien said she did not know if the injured individuals were part of the group.

She said that when people ride their ATVs, it’s important to make sure you ride to your capabilities and wear a helmet.

Both patients were wearing helmets when they crashed, she said.