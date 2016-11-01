Two vehicles reported stolen in four days

Police are looking for suspects after two vehicles were stolen in a four-day span.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said a U-Haul truck was reported stolen yesterday morning, but was recovered a few hours on Jackson Avenue.

It’s unclear if the truck was used for criminal activity, Dunsmore said.

“We did get some video surveillance from [the] U-Haul [dearalership] so we’re just checking that to see if there’s anything we can use for investigative purposes,” Dunsmore said.

Dunsmore noted that a couple of U-Haul trucks were recovered in the same area a few months ago.

“It’s not the first time that we’ve had U-Hauls stolen in town so we’re working with the company,” Dunsmore said. “They may have to look at changing locks or doing something different here, because it seems to be an ongoing problem that we’re having with the U-Hauls.”

A grey 1998 Honda Civic was reported stolen from a residence on Seyom Crescent sometime overnight between Oct. 27 and 28 Dunsmore said. The Honda disappeared sometime after 7:30 p.m.

Police have no suspects in either case.

Anyone with any information regarding these files is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.