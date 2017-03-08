UNB election coming up

Next week members of the Upper Nicola Band head to the polls to choose their next Chief and five councillors for a three-year term.

Vying for Chief is incumbent Harvey McLeod, his predecessor Dan Manuel and Fred Holmes.

McLeod became chief three years ago after defeating Manuel by a small margin of votes.

There are 12 people in the running for a spot on council including four incumbents. Brian Holmes, Dennis MacDonald and Wallace Michel are seeking a third consecutive term, and David Lindley is vying for his second straight term on council.

The other council candidates are Clarine Paul, Debra Manuel, Craig Shinto, Kevin Ned, Casey Holmes Jr., Oliver Lindley, Matt Manuel and Timothy Manuel.

There will be no all candidates forum ahead of the vote, and candidates are encouraged to campaign on their own, chief electoral officer Bernard Manuel told the Herald.

This Saturday (Mar. 11) there will be an advanced poll held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Upper Nicola Band Health Centre on the Quilchena reserve.

Election day is the following Saturday (Mar. 18) and voting is schedule to take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at two locations — the Upper Nicola Band Health Centre on the Quilchena reserve and the Upper Nicola Band Office on the band’s Douglas Lake reserve.

The ballot count will take place Sunday, Mar. 19 at the Nkwala School gymnasium.

The Upper Nicola Band created their own custom election regulations that were adopted in 2010, and the band does not follow the First Nations Election Act, which calls for a council to consist of one chief and, for every 100 members, one councillor.

In 2013 there were about 763 eligible voters in the Upper Nicola Band election.

Voter turnout was just over 32 per cent that year.