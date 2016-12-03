UNB fundraiser raises $20,000

The Upper Nicola Band has had its most successful fundraiser ever, brining in $20,000 for its youth, elders and fire department from last week’s Christmas Tree Enchantment Fundraiser.

Tickets sold out for the draw, which offered 10 Christmas trees with presents under them for contestants to win.

Each tree and its presents contained a theme, including a cowboy themed three, a Vancouver Canucks themed tree and even a handy man themed tree — which was cleverly just a ladder with garland wrapped around it.

Tickets cost just $1 each.

“We sold 20,000 tickets, said Upper Nicola Band representative Collette Sunday.

She said 50 per cent of the funds will be put towards items such as safety equipment, hoses and air tanks for the Upper Nicola fire department.

Funds will also be set aside for Upper Nicola youth who want to participate in sports activities such as Little Britches Rodeo and hockey programs.

How to allocate the funds for the elders is still to be determined she said.

Ten lucky winners walked away with their Christmas shopping essentially done. Each prize pack ranged between $500 and $1,500 worth of goods.

All the prizes were graciously donated to the band for the fundraiser, meaning the full $20,000 will be going to a worthy cause.

“We had at least 12, kind donors that provided the funds to purchase the prizes,” she said.