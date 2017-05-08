UNB issues evacuation order as flooding plagues Quilchena area

Ongoing flooding in the Nicola Valley from rapid snowmelt is impacting areas of Quilchena.

This weekend, the Upper Nicola Band (UNB) issued 11 evacuation orders and two evacuation alerts on its reserves.

Evacuation orders were issued primarily for those living on Saddleman and Hyde Road of the Quilchena reserve (IR#1) along Nicola Lake, UNB Chief Harvey McLeod told the Herald.

He said water from the Nicola River that feeds into Nicola Lake east of the reserve breached the bank.

“It had nowhere to go but right down the middle of the hay field and impacted all of these houses,” said McLeod.

The UNB opened an emergency operations centre in response to flooding and flood risk, around Saddleman and Hyde Roads, Highway 5A at Hamilton Creek (IR# 2), and in various spots on the Douglas Lake reserve (IR #3), including Corral Road and Spahomin Creek Rd Bridge.

McLeod said the evacuation orders will be in place until at least Saturday (May 13).

In total, about 30 people have been evacuated, and sandbagging in flooded areas is ongoing, according to the UNB.

Some residents had to be relocated to Kamloops, and others were able to stay with family in Merritt, McLeod said.

For more information, people can contact the band office at 250-378-5058.

Meanwhile, the Quilchena Hotel, Golf Course and RV Park, located northeast of Merritt all announced closures on Monday, via Facebook, until further notice due to flooding in the area.

The Quilchena Store remains partially open as the gas pumps are out of commission due to the flood waters.

An evacuation alert from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) remains in place in the Quilchena area for eight properties in the Mill Creek and Upper Nicola areas.

TNRD information officer Debbie Sell said people in the Mill Creek area are still blocked in due to flooding on Mill Creek Road.

“As far as I know, Ministry of Transportation has been working on looking at alternatives for access for [those residents],” Sell said, adding that it will take a while to repair Mill Creek Road.