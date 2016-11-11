UNB referendum on Kinder Morgan pipeline postponed

Members of the Upper Nicola Band will not head to the polls tomorrow to decide whether or not to accept an impact benefit agreement from Kinder Morgan.

The band has postponed a binding referendum it planned to hold this Saturday (Nov. 12) regarding whether or not to sign the proposed agreement from Kinder Morgan — should the proposed twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline be approved.

Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod said that after hearing many concerns at a community meeting on Wednesday (Nov. 9) council felt it had not yet consulted or informed the community enough on the impacts of the pipeline project.

“If we’re going to go with a referendum, it probably won’t be until the new year,” McLeod said.

However, it’s unclear if Kinder Morgan’s offer will still be on the table in the future.

“We’re not too sure what’s going to happen now that we’ve postponed it, because we had a deadline of the end of the month to get it done and a decision made,” McLeod said.

He said there were about 30 people in attendance for Wednesday’s community meeting.

“We have so much information, and we tried to condense all of that information, so that we could share it with the community, but it just wasn’t enough,” McLeod said.

He told the Herald that Kinder Morgan’s impact benefit agreement offers financial compensation and opportunities for contracts and employment for the band, and would address social, educational and health needs of his community.

“At the same time the other side is the risks that our community will have to take in environmental disasters or environmental concerns that may come up as a result of this pipeline,” said McLeod. “We were quite fortunate for the last 60 years for nothing major to happen, but with the amount of product they’re going to be pushing through the pipe now, it does increase the risk a lot.”