Union negotiations ongoing with Teck

Teck and the union representing roughly 1,000 employees at Highland Valley Copper mine began negotiations on a new contract this week.

President of the United Steelworkers Local 7619, Kyle Wolff said initial talks are covering non-monetary issues, and the union and the company probably won’t begin discussing pay until closer to the end of the month.

The price of copper has dropped since the last contract, but Wolff said Highland Valley Copper is still a profitable mine.

“If you go back five years, when we negotiated the last contract, [copper prices were] $4.00 a pound. Right now it’s hovering around $2.20 a pound, and the company is still making a significant profit margin,” Wolff said. “Ten years ago it was at 60 cents a pound.”

In 2015, Highland Valley Copper mine made $449 million in gross profit before amortization and depreciation, up from $419 million in 2014, according to statistics contained on the company’s website.

However, last year the company announced slumping copper prices led to the decision to cut its workforce by six per cent by the end of 2016, primarily through attrition — eliminating a position when the person in it retires.

“The mineral market is hurting, there’s no doubt about it,” Wolff said.

Negotiations with the union are ongoing, Peter Martell, superintendent of environment and community affairs with Teck told the Herald in an email on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

“We respect the negotiation process we are undertaking and, as such, I can’t comment on details relating to those discussions,” said Martell, adding that the company’s agreement with the union would stay in effect until Sept. 30.

“We understand the company’s trying to be as cost-efficient as possible,” Wolff said, adding that the union is focused on the health and safety of its members and pieces of language in the contract to ensure opportunities for more apprentices.

The current five-year contract, which contained a 21.5 per cent raise over five years, expires at the end of September; however, Wolff points out the two sides can continue talks past that point due to a continuation clause that keeps the current contract in place as negotiations continue.