UPDATE: Fire guts apartment complex

(7:21 p.m): A fire that broke out inside the Kengard Manor apartments on Merritt Avenue has now destroyed parts of the building.

“There are some parts that are compromised,” said Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson. “We have firefighters that are working on the roof and on all floors where the fire separation is at the centre of the building,” he said adding that they’re trying to keep the fire from spreading.

Tomkinson said the fire spread to all three floors of Kengard Manor quickly.

“It was in [all] three floors right away. It got into a void ceiling space and was able to run, because there’s not a lot of firestopping in [a building from] this age of construction,” said Tomkinson.

He added that this building doesn’t have a sprinkler system and estimates it was built in the 1960s.

“There [are] parts [of the building] that have collapsed,” Tomkinson told the Herald.

“There’s definitely been some structural integrity loss, and that’s what we’re trying to manage [along with] the safety of our own firefighters at the same time,” said Tomkinson.

Tomkinson said the fire is not under control and it is still burning in the roof.

The fire broke out at about noon today with emergency crews on seen shortly afterwards. Smoke could be seen billowing out of the building and flames were observed shooting out of the top of the structure and from third floor windows later this afternoon.

The ladder truck has been spraying the north side of the building, while fire crews on the south side have been spraying the third floor from the ground and roof.

Tomkinson said they’ve increased the number of firefighters on scene from 21 earlier this afternoon to 30.

Police at the scene and Tomkinson said all rooms have been evacuated.

RCMP Cpl. Derrik Francis told the Herald police found about 10 to 14 people inside the building after they arrived on scene. He said many people had already exited the building when they arrived.

Electricity and gas lines to the building were cut. Power to the neighbouring Sandpiper apartment complex has also been shut off.

The Sandpiper is not considered to be under threat from the fire, Tomkinson said.

Large amounts of water have begun pooling Merritt Avenue and Blair Street.

Multiple residents from the building told the Herald the fire began in the first floor laundry room of the building.

Tomkinson said he’s not sure where the fire began, but confirmed it started on the first floor.

He said emergency social services has set up a reception area at the civic centre for the evacuated residents.

Francis estimates the building to contain about 54 units.

Tomkinson told the Herald he expects crews to be on scene all night.

“There will definitely be crews here overnight, hopefully not still actively firefighting at that time,” said Tomkinson.