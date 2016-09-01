UPDATE: Fire near Lytton 30 per cent contained

Windy conditions that had previously challenged fire suppression efforts have now helped firefighters partially contain a wildfire burning near Lytton.

The South Spencer Road wildfire located on the west side of the Fraser River is about 30 per cent contained this afternoon.

“Right now there are some favourable winds that are making the fire burn into itself, so that has been helping firefighters out quite a lot,” Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Max Birkner told the Herald.

The fire has grown quickly since its discovery back on Wednesday (Aug. 31), expanding to about 500 hectares in size as of today (Sept. 1).

This morning 80 firefighters working to contain the blaze, along with five helicopters, four air tankers and a birddog plane, Birkner said. He said there will be some firefighters on site overnight to continue surpression efforts.

The forest fire has consumed an outbuilding, but no other structures have been affected at this time. No one was injured, Birkner said.

The fire continues to burn away from structures and sprinkler protection units have been mobilized on properties in the area, a press release from the BC Wildfire Service stated.

The fire was discovered near the CN Rail yard on the west side of the Fraser River and is suspected to be human caused.

Birkner said that because the fire is located across the river from Lytton it’s not threatening the town.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Lytton First Nation have both issued evacuation orders and alerts for multiple properties located on the west side of the Fraser River where the fire is located.

In total, 11 homes are under evacuation order and 41 are under evacuation alert, Birkner told the Herald.

Smoke will continue to be visible to surrounding communities, so the BC Wildfire Service is reminding drivers travelling within the area of fire operations to use caution as visibility may be impacted.

Lytton is located in the Fraser Canyon, about 100 kilometres northwest of Merritt.