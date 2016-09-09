A new school year comes with a few upgrades at Merritt Secondary School (MSS).

The provincial government recently announced MSS is receiving $363,000 from the provincial Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP) to put towards new energy efficient lights, which will save money.

“We’re getting all new lights,” MSS principal Bruce Bidney told the Herald.

The CNCP saves districts an average of $2.1 million per year and reduces an average of 6,417 tonnes of carbon, stated a press release from the provincial government.

The program gives school districts money to fund projects that cut greenhouse gas emissions. These upgrades benefit schools by saving them money on electricity, natural gas and maintenance.

School districts applied for funding by submitting proposals to the Ministry of Education, and projects were selected based on factors such as the specific needs of each district.

This year $4.8 million worth of projects have been approved across the province.

Other upgrades already completed at MSS ahead of the new school year include a repainted Panther logo at half court in the gymnasium and renovated trades shops, Bidney told the Herald.

“And now we’re going to invest some more money in some other areas of the school,” Bidney said, adding that these dollars will be put towards giving the inside and outside of the school a fresh coat of paint, and putting some new trophy cases in the hallways.