Upper Nicola Chief elected to provincial assembly

Chief Harvey McLeod will be looking to learn from his peers, after being elected to the board of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations this month.

The regional First Nations body which represents more than 200 First Nations in B.C. held their annual general meeting in Vancouver on Oct. 11 and 12.

McLeod, along with Nisga’a Chief Charles Morvin, were elected to fill two vacant positions on the board. Because they are filling vacancies, both spots will be up for re-election in 2018.

McLeod said it was an honour to be voted in by his fellow B.C. chiefs, and planned to use the opportunity to learn about provincial and national issues affecting indeginous people.

“As a community, we deal with community things,” said McLeod. “And now, with the roles and responsibilities and the relationships that we’re developing with both the provincial and federal governments — the crowns — I thought it would be a really good time to get involved.”

At the October AGM, the B.C. Assembly of First Nations also elected a new Regional Chief, Tribal Chief Terry Teegee of the Takla Lake First Nation.