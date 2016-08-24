Upper Nicola cowboy in need of support

(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story detailed Norman Lindley had been suffering from cancer for three years. Lindley has been battling cancer for two years. The story has been updated to reflect this fact).

Norman Lindley’s family and friends have watched for two years as the longtime Upper Nicola Indian Band cowboy battled cancer while working to cover the costs of his treatment.

But as the costs of treatment and transport continued to rise, Lindley’s family realized that it was time to put out the call for support to the community that he had been born and raised in.

“He’s been making do all this time, always going back and forth to the hospitals between Kamloops and Kelowna,” explained Sharon Lindley, who together with Norman, raised five boys; Dion, Oliver, David, Trevor and Daniel, who passed away in 1996. “Financially [the treatment] became a burden,” she added.

Together with her daughter-in-law Danielle Jack, Sharon is organizing a fundraising effort on behalf of Norm. On Wednesday evening (Aug. 31), the pair have organized a dinner and loonie auction at the Merritt Civic Centre for 5:30 p.m.

Already, the organizers have been floored with the extent of the response — not just locally, but from connections Norm made all over Canada and the United States throughout his time as a cowboy in the Nicola Valley. Now a 64-year-old, Norman Lindley is a well-known name in the ranching and rodeo circuits in the Nicola Valley, said Sharon.

“He was just in his teens when he started competing in all the rodeo events,” she said. “He continued like that well into the ‘80s.”

“I think he’s just amazed at the number of people, not only from the Nicola Valley, but from Alberta, or up north. His cowboy friends are saying ‘I’ll be there,’” added Sharon.

Norm will also be in attendance at this weekend’s ranch rodeo in Collettville — not one to take a break, Lindley will be bringing eight horses to the rodeo.

“If anyone wants to visit with him, give him support or just see his horses buck, they should come down to the ranch rodeo,” said Danielle.

In addition to the fundraiser dinner on Aug. 31, Danielle is selling hoodies adorned with a silhouette of a cowboy for $60, with the proceeds from the sales also going towards covering the costs of Norm’s treatment.

For more information on the fundraiser, or to order a hoodie, contact Danielle Jack at 250-315-7669, or via email at daniellejack88@gmail.com.